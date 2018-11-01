Public health urges Islanders to get flu vaccine

By Nakeesa Aghdasy

Stephanie Northcott knows how important the flu vaccine is. She’s a nursing student at UPEI.

The shot isn’t for protecting one individual person, but society as a whole, she said.

“The flu can kill you. There are vulnerable people like seniors, young children, pregnant women, or people that have immune deficiencies that are at risk.

“The more people who are vaccinated, the less risk of the influenza spreading to these groups.”

Hospital staff must get the flu shot, or they must wear a protective mask the entire flu season, she said.

“Whether you’re part of cleaning staff, or work in the hospital cafeteria, you have to get the vaccine. Spreading the influenza could have serious consequences.”

Even students entering the nursing program at UPEI must get the vaccination, she said.

“The side effects are minimal, it’s free, and it can save lives. I think everyone should get it, personally.”

The flu can be deadly, she said.

“Six people died in the QEH last year during flu season.”

Kyle Snow makes it a priority to get the flu shot for him and his 10-month-old daughter this flu season.

He has seen how bad the flu can get, especially when a young child has it, he said.

“My young cousin had the flu really badly a few years ago and had to go to the hospital. People think because we have modern medicine that a person can’t die from something as common as the flu.”

If getting a simple shot for his daughter can prevent her from getting extremely sick, it’s a small price to pay, he said.

“At the end of the day, we want our children to stay healthy and that means listening to public health.”

Catherine Kelly agrees with Snow.

Since the vaccination is free, there’s no reason for people not to get it, she said.

“I get mine every year for the past few years. It doesn’t guarantee you won’t get sick with a cold, but the vaccine is designed to give you some immunity to a bad flu strain.”

The easy accessibility of the vaccine should show people how important it is, she said.

“I applaud the fact that you can get the flu shot practically anywhere, like a pharmacy or clinic. It’s not a hassle to get the shot, which I think helps and is a good way for more people to get it.”

