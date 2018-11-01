Cannabis legalization brings mixed reaction among Islanders

By Nakeesa Aghdasy

Oct. 19, 2018

Kim Woods never thought she would be so happy to see cannabis legalized in Canada.

She never supported cannabis use, but her 20-year-old son smokes it regularly, she said.

“I don’t think using it for recreational use is any good. I don’t support it, and I never supported it.”

However, she’s happy the federal government has legalized it, she said.

“My son made it very clear to me he’s going to continue using it. With street drugs, you don’t know what’s in them and it can be dangerous.”

At least with regulated cannabis, she knows what her son is purchasing and smoking, she said.

“People are going to smoke it if they want to smoke it, so it’s better that it’s safe and people know exactly what they’re getting, so for that, I’m grateful.”

An Island drug dealer who wants to remain unidentified agrees with Woods.

With people lacing things like weed with powerful opioids like fentanyl, it can be a risk buying street drugs, he said.

“The chances are slim, but the risk is there. Buying from a dispensary guarantees what you’re getting, so it’s good in that way.”

However, the government will still have to compete with the black market when it comes to weed, he said.

“The government charges way too much, in my opinion. People won’t be willing to buy from cannabis stores all the time when they can get it for way cheaper from a reliable source in the black market.

Still, legalization is a positive thing, he said.

“People definitely shouldn’t be getting in trouble with the law over weed, and so many people use it medicinally. It’s long overdue.”

Greg Ross of Charlottetown isn’t as thrilled about the legalization.

He doesn’t think it’s a positive thing, he said.

“I don’t really see how being able to smoke weed and get high is a positive thing for our society. I don’t thing it’s a positive thing to normalize that.”

The government doesn’t care that legalization will be an incentive for youth to start smoking cannabis, he said.

“At the end of the day, the government cares about their pockets and knew that legalizing cannabis would make them money. They don’t care about the youth of this country.”

