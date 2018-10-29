Saving a lost art: Birch bark canoe building making a resurgence

By Bryce Doiron

Oct. 16, 2018

Todd Labradour was putting on the final touches as he weaved the last few roots through to complete his latest Birch bark canoe.

He moved his hand across the body to fully appreciate the masterpiece he had created.

Labradour was brought in by Parks Canada and the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. to build a canoe at Skmaqn-Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst over the last couple months.

He grew up learning the traditional ways of his First Nations people.

One of those is building birch bark canoes.

“I built my first full-sized canoe in 2004, but I’ve been interested since I was about four years old,” said Labradour, who learned the skill from stories his father told him.

“When I was stuck, he would give me just enough information to get me a little further.”

Although birch bark canoes might be shaped like your everyday canoe, it is a much different process.

“I always tell people, the material will teach you. The birch bark will teach you, the roots will teach you and the wood will teach you.”

The Nova Scotia native has now built 14 full-sized canoes and is starting to gain interest from the younger crowd

“I have a lot of little kindergartens around.”

“There is one in particular, he is five years old and he will come in while I’m building a canoe and give me a back hug, then tells me what’s wrong with it,” said Labradour, chuckling.

“He says when he gets bigger he wants to build a canoe, so I am hoping it sticks with him.”

The Vancouver Island resident doesn’t like to hide his craft.

“When I build a canoe, I don’t build it in private. I don’t build it behind in my shed with the doors close.”

His latest project is certainly not hidden.

That has Elder Junior Peter-Paul smiling ear to ear.

“I was picked to help out with this project and was very interested in it,” said Peter-Paul.

“It’s important to bring back the history and teach our kids about our Mi’kmaq people thousands of years ago.”

Parks Canada staff member Rita Poirier was blown away with how much work goes into one canoe.

“I measured eight feet of roots which are used to weave the canoe together, and it only got us about this much,” said Poirier, holding her hands up demonstrating the size of a small plate.

“It is such a beautiful creation and we are so lucky to have it here at the site.”

The canoes can last for many years and have a distinct smell, like taking a walk in the woods.

There is a canoe at the Lennox Island reserve, which is 117 years old.

Both Labradour and Peter-Paul are hoping to take the canoe to Island schools so kids and teachers will get a sense of their history.

(Feature photo: Todd Labradour weaves spruce roots while working on the birch bark canoe. Labradour is from Nova Scotia and was hired to head the project. Bryce Doiron photo.)

