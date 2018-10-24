Half of all cancers can be prevented if we had the will, doctor says

By Cassidy Jones

Doctors tell patients what they need to do to stay healthy. They just don’t listen.

Just ask Dr. David Mowat, who spoke to a group at the University of Prince Edward Island about the prevention of chronic diseases on Oct. 22.

Doctors are constantly telling their patients how to stay healthy – by exercising and eating well, he said.

“But if you tell people what to do and they don’t do it, then obviously they lack the willpower.”

The same is true about how to prevent your risk of getting cancer, Mowat said.

By remaining physically active, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and staying up-to-date on vaccinations, people can decrease their risk of getting cancer by 40 to 50 per cent, he said.

“They are preventable, but we do not prevent them.”

The more citizens who write to the paper or talk to their neighbuors about these issues, the better, he said.

“The answer here is education.”

Gail Metcalfe wishes things could just go back to how they were when she was young, she said.

“We had time to play, to make our food, even time to grow our food.”

Kids don’t know about that today, she said.

“It was just a simpler time.”

A lot of what is advertised as healthy isn’t healthy for her, either, Metcalfe said.

“At my age I look at it and think ‘define healthy.’”

Donald Arsenault said one thing Mowat said would stick with him.

“We need to demand change from our government.”

As someone who works for the government, Arsenault is relieved to hear a doctor agree with his point of view, he said.

“There needs to be different types of conversations here on the Island, education within needs to become their main goal.”

(Feature photo: Dr. David Mowat spoke to a group about chronic disease prevention at UPEI on Oct. 22. Cassidy Jones photo)

