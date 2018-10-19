Print sale fundraiser: Photography students raise money to attend photography conference

By Babalpreet Kaur

Oct. 9, 2018

Photography students held a print sale in cafeteria at Holland College to raise funds to go to a photography conference.

Bridgette Storr is a photography student at Holland College. The Professional Photographers of Canada (PPOC) conference is being held in Fredericton from Nov. 2 -4, she said.

The annual photographic conference and trade show for professional and enthusiast photographers features the best speakers in the industry, she said.

“The inspiring annual event helps photographers become better photographers and more successful entrepreneurs.”

The print sale was the first fundraiser organized. The program plans to do other events for fund raising in the upcoming weeks, she said.

“We are having a bake sale…it’s all to raise funds.”

They are trying to raise as much as possible because the funds can cover some of the total cost needed to go to the conference, she said.

“Any funds we raise would be help to defraying the cost.”

Emily Lake is also a photography student at Holland College. The sale was an opportunity to show some of their present and graduates’ work to other students, she said.

“People can actually see what we do.”

The conference provides sessions and they can talk to professional photographers about their skills, she said.

“Put some of our prints in a competition to see how we do.”

The second-year students would be going to the conference, she said.

“We sold two prints in first 10 minutes, so it’s going well.”

Bhoomi Panchal, a fundamental arts student, bought one of the prints.

The pictures were detailed and were taken from different angles, which made them more attractive, she said.

“They show the beauty of nature.”

The photographs looked colourful. They take you to the place when the shot was taken, she said.

“The price for them is affordable, and the money goes to a good purpose.”

