‘Expectations are always championships at Holland College’: Head coach confident about women’s basketball season

by Matthew Martinborough

Oct. 19, 2018

The Holland College women’s basketball team fosters a championship-only mindset within the team and staff.

Jared Cheverie is in his second year as the head coach for team and he is focused on team chemistry and championships.

“Expectations are always championships at Holland College but with such a new group and a new combination of players, our meeting of expectations is having the girls to gel together.”

He said another goal for the team is for the girls to continually improve until March.

“We always tell the girls that we are not giving out any trophies or any ribbons or any banners in September and October. March is when it counts.”

He said one of the things the team needs to improve on is rebounding, especially on the defensive end.

“We are not boxing out very well. We’re giving up too many second and third chances to other teams and so far in all our preseason games, the number of points teams are scoring – because we’re not rebounding well – has been the difference in the games we lost.”

He also said is they are not crashing the offensive glass.

“We’re giving up too many chances, we’re not fighting to get those chances back on our own.”

He said one of the strengths of the team is shooting.

“The girls can all shoot the basketball, but everyone knows we can shoot the basketball so we’ve got to develop more of an inside presence, and we’ve got some girls who can do that.”

As good the team’s shooters are, if the team can’t play inside-out, can’t attack from the paint and kick it out to the shooters, they’ll never get open, he said.

“So we’ll want to play inside-out to take advantage of the good shooting.”

Advertisements