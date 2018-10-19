Afghan cousins reunite after 27 years

By Nakeesa Aghdasy

Muhammad Khan wasn’t sure he’d ever see his cousin again.

His family left his homeland of Afghanistan 27 years ago and moved to Toronto, leaving his impoverished relatives behind in his search for a better life.

The person he missed the most though was his cousin Leila, he said.

“She’s like a little sister to me. We played together all the time as children. Leaving her behind was very hard, but I promised her I’d see her again.”

Khan has lived on P.E.I. for three years with his wife, Tracy.

Leila Khan moved to Turkey from Afghanistan as a refugee 10 years ago, then spent years trying to get permanent residency to come to Canada from there.

Finally, Khan was finally able to sponsor her and bring her to Canada.

The tedious paperwork, financial circumstances and long wait were worth it, she said.

“It feels amazing to be in this country and to be with Muhammad again. He has helped me so much with money while I was in Turkey.”

After being separated for nearly three decades, seeing her cousin was surreal, she said.

“There were times I thought it would never happen. I would get hopeless and he would remind me that we’ll see each other again. And it was true.”

Tracy Khan said she’s overjoyed for her husband and cousin-in-law.

“It’s weighed heavily on him for years. He was so worried for her. It’s amazing how two people can remain so close when they’re on other sides of the world from each other.”

They’re eager to integrate Leila into their lives, she said.

“Muhammad is so excited to introduce Leila to Canadian culture and show her how amazing this country really is.”

Having his cousin in a country where she has opportunity is a blessing, Khan said.

“I’m so grateful I was able to reunite with her. She deserves a happy life and I know she will have that here. She is family and I will always look after her.”

(Feature photo: Muhammad Khan, left, Leila Khan, and his wife, Tracy, are overjoyed to be together again. Nakeesa Aghdasy photo.)

