U.S. border ban up in smoke, Canadian cannabis workers free to travel

By Beth Atkinson

Oct. 15, 2018

Morgan Oliver got the phone call she had been hoping for in mid-June.

She had been accepted into the first step of the process for being hired at the Cannabis Store in Montague.

Then there was talk in the Eastern Graphic about the travel ban a few weeks after she was interviewed for the job.

U. S. President Donald Trump had put a ban in place to stop workers in the cannabis industry from travelling into the U.S.

She wasn’t worried about it, said Oliver.

“I don’t even have a valid passport right now. Eh, I’m not going, so I don’t care.”

When she got the call in mid-August confirming she had been hired, they told her of the potential ban and asked if it would be an issue, she said.

“It wasn’t, so I took the job.”

She could see travelling as a possibility in the distant future, but at the time she didn’t have any plans.

“I think it’s ridiculous that there ever was a ban though.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s policy was updated Oct. 9 to allow Canadian citizens working in the legal cannabis industry in Canada into the U.S.

Oliver couldn’t understand why a ban would be placed against government workers in the first place, she said.

“They were trying to keep people out that are dealing in criminal activity, but working for a government-based job, it just doesn’t make sense that that would be any indication that you would be participating in any criminal activity when you go down to the States.”

Trump’s fear was people coming into the country transporting illegal products. Cannabis is legal here, but not legal in most states, she said.

“I don’t think that’s any reason to ban someone from going.”

It isn’t just cannabis workers who think Trump’s ban is not needed.

Wayne Jory of White Sands has been using cannabis medicinally for five years. He and his son, Elijah took a trip to Alaska a couple of years ago.

He was scared of being pulled over even though he wasn’t carrying anything with him, he said.

“But it didn’t end up being a problem.”

He doesn’t understand why cannabis is treated like a dangerous substance, said Jory.

“I can have as much as I want and try to overdose and you can’t overdose.”

The caffeine in energy drinks is more dangerous. Cannabis is a non-dangerous herb, he said.

“It makes you wonder why a whole country is scared of it.”

Advertisements