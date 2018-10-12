Publicity in the pub: Mayoral candidate hosts young voter event in Charlottetown lounge

By Ben Forrester

Oct. 12 2018

About 20 young Islanders packed into the Merchant Man Next Door Lounge on Oct. 12, filling the air with conversation and laughter.

It may have looked like any other night in a P.E.I. bar from the outside, but the gathering was actually a campaign event for Charlottetown mayoral candidate Phillip Brown.

Charlottetown municipal elections will take place on Nov. 5.

Brown’s gathering was the latest in a series of events focused on reaching out to different minorities and age groups in the city, Brown said.

“A mayor represents all members of the community,” he said, “This afternoon I was out to two senior homes, I’m talking to young couples trying to make it in Charlottetown. Being a mayor is about representing all.”

These events are an important first step towards increasing participation of young islanders in their municipal governments, he said.

“We’re trying to get them involved in this election more than they have been in the past, and I have to credit Elections P.E.I., this year they’re going to have elections just for students.”

Elections P.E.I. will be at Holland College and UPEI campuses from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Tyler Murnaghan knows first-hand just how important it is for young people to get involved in their government.

“I actually ran for municipal council in the last election and I was, by a long shot, the youngest person. There’s definitely a lot more room to get young people involved when it comes to running, or working on campaigns, or even just knocking on doors.”

The third time will be the charm for Brown this election, Murnaghan said.

“Phillip was actually my grade four, five and six French teacher. I’ve literally known him most of my life,” he said. “I know that he would make a great mayor.”

Brown also emphasized his focus on the affordable housing crisis during the event.

“No more studies, let’s get boots on the ground, shovels on the ground and bring together partners, stakeholders and identify land we can assemble for affordable housing.”

Matt MacDonald attended the event and appreciates Brown’s focus on the issue.

“Housing is a huge issue across the board. As a homeowner, as a developer and as a landlord I’ve seen it from all angles and it’s not an easy solution, but I think Phillip has the ability and the knowledge to turn it around.”

