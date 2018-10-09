From Princess Leia to Prince Edward Island: Producer teaches aspiring Island filmmakers how to finance their dream project

Oct. 9, 2018

By Ben Forrester

Brian Sharp and his family were living in Tunisia when his parents took him looking for a movie set they had heard about.

The six-year-old fell in love with the film industry as he watched the cameras roll.

That movie would turn out to be Star Wars.

Today, Sharp has been working in the industry for 25 years.

“I’ve had every job on set except for hair and make-up.”

Sharp has partnered with Film PEI to teach aspiring Island filmmakers how to take on the role of producer in a production.

“The producer is like the CEO of a startup,” he said. “They have a script they shop around to anyone who could fund the project.”

Sharp’s course touches on all of aspects of producing, such as hiring a crew and creating a budget.

“All of this happens before a single frame is shot.”

The course was created specifically to prepare Islanders for the Film4Ward program.

Film4Ward is a new competition-based program funded by the P.E.I. government. Four short films submitted to the program will be selected by a jury to receive up to $20,000 in funding.

“If it wasn’t for them this wouldn’t exist. They are committed to helping us build this industry. It’s not all on them, it’s mostly on us, but their money is key,” Sharp said.

Nathan Carter is the owner and operator of Wrong Horse Productions, a video company on P.E.I.

Carter founded the company last year after graduating from UPEI with a chemistry degree.

“It’s something I always loved quite a bit, as a passion project, never thought I could actually make money doing it but it worked out great.”

Carter attended Sharp’s producing course and plans to submit a project to Film4Ward.

“I wish I had been able to come to more of these sessions, there’s just always a different shoot to go to,” he said.

Both of the filmmakers are confident P.E.I.’s passionate film community can grow with the proper funding and resources.

“Because of the smallness of our province, it takes a little bit longer and we need a little bit more support to build up the skills to make great content, which we’re already doing,” Sharp said.

Renee Laprise is the executive director of Film P.E.I.

Since this is the first year the Film4Ward program has been in operation, ways to improve the courses are being found constantly, she said.

“It’s a learning experience for both us and the filmmakers.”

Sharp and the other course instructors all have experience teaching similar courses across the Maritimes.

“We’re using their knowledge and expertise to jumpstart our own program,” she said.

Laprise hopes to see a good turnout on Oct. 19, when the deadline for Film4Ward submissions closes.

“There’s a lot of excitement, we’re still getting our legs under us, but the community has been needing this for a long time.”

Film P.E.I. planned to host two more courses the week after Thanksgiving, focused on short narrative writing and building a career in the film industry.

