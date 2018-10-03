Rocking the stripes: 19-year-old Islander begins career as linesmen in the Q

By Bryce Doiron

Growing up, Tanner Doiron was like every other Canadian kid. He played hockey and dreamed of lacing up in the NHL.

Eventually, he realized his dream wasn’t going to come true, as a player that is.

Now, Doiron is three games into his rookie season as a linesmen in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. It has been quite the experience so far.

“It was a little intimidating at first, but if you treat the players with respect, they usually give it back,” said the 19-year-old Summerside native.

It has been a long time coming, Doiron added.

“I started when I was 12 years old. I wanted some money on the side because I played hockey too. I just grew a passion for it.”

Paul Matte could see it.

“One thing Tanner shows is a true passion for the game in all aspects.”

Doiron is a great example for young officials who aspire to be in the same position, said the officiating committee manager for Hockey P.E.I.

“Kids look up to him because they know him.”

The future is bright for the second-year UPEI business student, said Matte.

“If he really puts his nose to the ground and works hard, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Long-time QMJHL official Thane Arsenault agrees.

“I wouldn’t be surprised he ended up in NHL, but it’s a long road.”

Doiron is a great communicator and confident in his ability to officiate said Arsenault.

“He carries himself with a certain kind of swagger and is very mature at his young age.”

As for Doiron, his next game is Oct. 11 in Charlottetown and he says he has a bit more confidence, but won’t deny he’s still has some nerves.

“I’m with another veteran crew and I’m lucky to have them.”

