Everyone needs to speak out against the tide of censorship

By Keigan MacLeod

Oct. 2, 2018

It happened to Catcher in the Rye because of profanity and “immoral” themes.

It happened to Harry Potter and the Hunger Games series for “anti-Christian” themes.

They were banned.

Some have been banned with the intention of protecting people.

Books have been banned and challenged by libraries and entire countries for countless reasons, many of them religious.

So when Rose Henbest helped organize a Banned Books Week, she thought it was the perfect way to shed light on the on-going issue of censorship and the banning of books.

“I want everyone to be able to look up to authors and literature and be told their experience is legitimate and be told that they matter,” said the third-year student at UPEI of the event hosted in the Roberston Library at UPEI at the end of September.

The week featured selected readings from controversial books and a postcard campaign. They asked people to write postcards to authors of controversial and banned books published between 1990 and 2010.

“We’re encouraging people to write a little note as a thank you and to explain what the book meant to you and your life,” Henbest said.

A table filled with banned and challenged books was on display. Some even had red and yellow construction paper in the shape of flames coming out of them, simulating book burnings in Germany and Austria in the 1930s when the Nazis took power.

A Wrinkle in Time, a sci-fi fantasy novel written by Madeleine L’Engle, was a focus for the event. Henbest said it was challenged, but for conflicting reasons.

“The challenge had to do with its religious mentions and connotations. That one is interesting because some people challenged it for being too religious and others for being anti-religious.”

It highlights why banning and challenging books can get complicated, she said.

“It can sometimes be a little pointless, because it doesn’t make sense to me how you can ban something for being too religious or anti-religious at the same time.”

Madison Clark was at the event. Banned Books Week highlights the need for authors to remain free to write as they please, she said.

“This week brings together the entire book community for the freedom to seek out and express ideas, even those that are considered unorthodox and unpopular.”

“It’s a reminder that everyone needs to speak out against the tide of censorship.”

Ken MacLeod is an editor at the Cape Breton Post newspaper. It’s important for writers to remain free to write what they want, he said.

As a child, his father took him and his siblings to the library every week to explore literature, from sci-fi to non-fiction and biographies of soldiers who fought in the Second World War.

“I find when you’re deeply immersed in a book, you sort of live the experiences of the authors and the characters vicariously.

“Reading is important. It helped me with the background I needed for what I did as my career later on in life. I think if people read more when they were younger, it would help them later in life with many things.”

Reading the harrowing stories of desperate people in tough situations has helped him immensely in the world of journalism, especially dealing with the Middle East, he said.

“I read a lot about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and if authors weren’t allowed to write their experiences living in that region, I wouldn’t really know what’s going on over there.”

Advertisements