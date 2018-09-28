Art exhibit evokes thoughts in the minds of people from all different walks of life

By Cassidy Jones

Sept. 12, 2018

Small children are being ripped from their parents’ arms. Nuns, priests and RCMP officers in uniform carry them away from their homes. Cries and screams fill the air. One officer, a harsh expression on his face, lifts his gun as a warning.

Linda MacDonald stepped away from the painting and turned to her sister, Charlotte MacLeod. She shook her head.

“When you see it like this, you can’t ignore the message.” She said.

Shame and Prejudice, a Story of Resilience is an ongoing exhibit at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Kent Monkman, the artist, revisits famous moments in Canadian history and uses his alter ego, Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, to show a different perspective.

“Some of the paintings are subtle and others are so in your face and graphic,” MacDonald said.

A piece that stuck out for MacLeod was a recreation of a portrait of John A. Macdonald and his wife, she said.

“He has liquor stains down his shirt, an empty bottle at his feet and another glass in his hand. His wife is crying.”

You don’t have to be overly interested in art to understand what’s happening there, MacLeod said.

“Art’s really not my cup of tea, but I think I can see what [Monkman] is trying to say.”

Debbie Muttart has worked at the Confederation Centre’s gallery for over 20 years.

The range of people she helps on a day-to-day basis goes from one end of the spectrum to the other.

“We get a lot of students who are writing down notes for an assignment or elderly couples that are big fans of whatever artist we’re showcasing.”

For certain exhibits, like Monkman’s, she has to issue a warning right off the bat, she said.

“It can be very controversial. People aren’t always walking in off the streets expecting something like this.”

Mike and Jennifer Walsh definitely weren’t, they said.

The couple from Boston, Massachusetts decided to visit the gallery during their day in Charlottetown before heading back to their cruise ship docked at the marina.

She ended up having a lot of questions, Jennifer said.

“There are some paintings that I look at and think ‘I’ve seen this before’ but then I notice a subtle difference, something that [Monkman] has changed to tell his story.”

A painting titled The Daddies falls into this category, Jennifer said. The Daddies is based on the Fathers of Confederation by Robert Harris.

“I don’t understand why [Miss Chief] is sitting in front of the Fathers of Confederation completely naked.” Mike said.

The Walsh’s went to Muttart for an explanation.

“[Miss Chief] is there to try and get a seat at the table,” she said.

Another key point of the exhibit is to showcase how the First Nations’ people have struggled, she said.

“That definitely comes through in his art,” Jennifer said.

