‘Let’s hear it for Mr. Together’: Ken DesRoches kicks off campaign for Charlottetown Ward 5 councillor

By Daniel Brown

Sept. 26, 2018

Ken DesRoches wants to get things done together, he said during his campaign kick-off at The Kettle Black on Sept. 24.

DesRoches is running for city councillor of Ward 5 in Charlottetown. This is his third time running for city council, having served in the 1970s.

He wants to change the destination of the city’s floating dock planned for Victoria Park. There is not enough parking along the one-way road for people moving boats, he said.

Moving the shore-side rocks for the dock could reintroduce washout. Park regulars told DesRoches they’re concerned, and they’d rather have the dock further up North River, he said.

“That’s the kind of wisdom we get when we work together.”

DesRoches wants to improve fire services in Ward 5, and also wants to start developing the proposed multi-use sports and entertainment facility, he said.

“There’s no chance in that going anywhere unless we start working together.”

DesRoches used to be the CEO of the Charlottetown Area Development Corporation and the

Slemon Park Corporation. Most recently he was a sessional instructor at the UPEI School of Business.

Jason Pitre is DesRoches’ son-in-law and campaign manager. He’s helping with social media, testimonials, and event organizing.

Charlottetown is guaranteed to get a new mayor this November, as Clifford Lee isn’t running again. More people may vote as a result, so he wants just enough people to vote for DesRoches, Pitre said.

“We want half the votes plus one. Plus two is just candy.”

Pitre coined a campaign name for DesRoches during the kick off.

“Let’s hear it for Mr. Together,” he said.

Phillip Brown is running for mayor. DesRoches is a very community-minded person and would make a great councillor, Brown said.

“He’s had a kick at the can, and he’s back at it again. So kudos to him.”

Mazen Aldossary owns The Kettle Black. He was a student of DesRoches at UPEI.

Aldossary hosted the kick-off because he supports DesRoches, he said.

“I learned a lot about business from him, especially from his stories.”

Alex Gallant attended the kick-off. DesRoches reminded him of his grandfather, who’s also a businessman who likes knowing people, he said.

“He’s a friendly face who wants to remember everyone in the room.”

