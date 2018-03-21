Persian community gets ready to celebrate the New Year

By Nakeesa Aghdasy

March 16, 2018

The Persian community is getting ready to celebrate the Persian New Year known as Nourooz on March 21, the first day of spring.

Mehdi Kazemi, 55, says it’s a time for celebration for the Iranian people.

“There is a lot of tradition with Nourooz. It’s about family and good food and health.”

Some of the traditions include the haftsin table, he said.

“It’s a table with items that only begin with the letter S in our language. Each item represents health, abundance, new life or wealth.”

Food is a big part of Nourooz celebrations within the Persian culture, he said.

“Everyone cooks, everyone comes together and has a huge feast.”

Farah Kazemi, 50, says the entertainment is a big part of the celebration as well.

“There is always music, and a story of spring coming to the land and getting rid of the winter. Everyone dances.”

It’s usually a favourite holiday for kids especially, she said.

“Adults will give kids money as a gift.”

Nourooz is a time to spend with family and celebrate life, she said.

“It is a Persian celebration but we welcome everyone. Anyone can come and join us and we will welcome them with food and friendship.”

