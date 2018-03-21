Brian Higgins: Reporter’s day can change quickly

Uncategorized

By Tony Davis

Jan. 12, 2018

Brian Higgins walks through the doors and doesn’t even get a good morning.

“What are you doing? Where are you going? What vehicle are you taking?” a man asks as Higgins walks across the lobby at CBC Charlottetown.

He has an interview in Darnley and hopes to get there by 9:30 a.m. He is taking van two.

Higgins goes down a hallway to an equipment room. He holds up his camera, examining it like a soldier inspects his rifle.

He checks for his tripod, microphone and lighting in case he has to film inside. He piles the items in a bag he slings over his shoulder. In his left hand he holds a long light.

In the parking lot he opens the back of a white van, news logo on the side, and piles his equipment into the back.

“These are the days I love, these are the stories I love.”

Higgins jumps in the van and takes off for a 45-minute drive.

Higgins studied science at the University of Guelph, in Ontario.

“I just decided I wanted to do journalism instead of science.”

He slid into writing and public relations and took journalism in the early 1990s at Western University in London, Ontario. That led to his first job as a video journalist.

“I started in broadcast eight years before I was hired in London.”

He has been working in the field ever since, eventually getting hired by the CBC.

The van turns onto a long gravel driveway off Darnley Road. A two-storey house sits at the back of an acre and a half lawn. There are no neighbours in sight. The community might include 100 full-time residents.

Higgins steps out of the van and quickly goes to the back, taking out his camera equipment. His eyes narrow.

“OK, front or side door?”

Higgins walks up the wood deck of the small light-blue home. The person he came to interview isn’t there to greet him, but his wife Cheryl is, with a smile on her face. Three-year-old Myah, a German shepherd, is at her side, its long pointy ears twitch in excitement seeing Higgins at the door.

“Oh come in, Austin is just out back.”

Before she can guide Higgins around the home to meet Austin Maclin, he is standing in the archway between the living and dining rooms.

“Brian, good to see you.”

Maclin still has a strong handshake at 73.

Myah runs over to Maclin’s knees, latching herself to him.

Maclin and Cheryl guide Higgins to the dining room where, he sits at the table, leaving his equipment in the bag. He pulls out a pen and paper. A few minutes of small talk follow. Then Higgins begins.

“You were in the war?”

Maclin and his wife sit at the table across from Higgins as he scribbles notes.

“Yes, I was a handler for the U.S. Navy. A K-9 instructor.”

Myah walks around the home quietly observing.

Higgins went to Vietnam in the 90s.

“I flew into Saigon.”

Higgins and Maclin talk about the beauty of Vietnam, abandoning talk of war for a moment. Maclin has visited since the war. He enjoyed the city and his experience. Soon talk returns to war.

“I worked the perimeter of the Bien Hoa Air Base.”

Maclin walked outside with his dogs to ensure the soldiers were safe at night from attacks.

“We made lives so much easier.”

Higgins jots down notes quickly.

“So you have been having some health issues?”

Maclin receives treatment in Boston five times a year for prostate cancer due to his exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical used by the U.S. military to clear out foliage during the war.

He has had heart attacks, strokes and a heart valve replacement, all associated with exposure to the chemical.

Cheryl and their kids are affected not only by his physical health, they have had to cope with his PTSD.

“It took over my life, our kids lives his life. We had no idea what PTSD was. At 52, his health began to fall apart,” Cheryl said.

She met Maclin on a flight to the U.S. Cheryl was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. They fell in love and started a family.

If it is wasn’t for Maclin’s incredible physical shape he may not have made it. He was physically active, doing a lot of mountain biking at the time of his first stroke.

Higgins looks over his notes for a moment, nodding.

“And you have Island connections?”

Cheryl nods. She was born in P.E.I. It’s the reason they came here. When he started to suffer night terrors, they thought Prince Edward Island would be a more peaceful place.

“When did you join the army?”

Maclin and his wife debate if he was 17, 18 or 19.

“I joined because I wanted to. I wasn’t drafted. “

Higgins jots down more notes.

“What do you do now?”

Maclin takes Myah, his service dog to meetings across P.E.I. for soldiers suffering with PTSD. He trained the dog, just like he did in Vietnam.

Higgins reviews what is planned for the on-camera interview. He wants the most important points from the conversation they just had.

Maclin guides Higgins back to the living room. Higgins surveys the room looking for the best angles. He asks Maclin to sit on the couch.

Myah hops on the couch beside Maclin, licking his face.

“Ah darling, I love you.”

“She’s allowed on the couch?” Higgins asks.

Maclin nods laughing as Myah sits down beside him.

“I’m going to get close,” Higgins said.

He moves the camera close to Maclin’s face, close to the dog’s snout.

“I’m going to need to get closer,” Higgins said.

He pulls up a footrest, then moves his camera all around Maclin and Myah.

Maclin keeps on talking, about Vietnam, the dogs, the meetings, his health, dinner, the weather.

“Can you just be quiet for a moment,” Higgins said.

Maclin does his best. Higgins frames the shot, making sure nothing in the background is out of place.

“That is going to work great.”

Higgins presses record and places his microphone just under Maclin’s chin.

He asks Maclin to explain what he is doing with Myah at these meetings.

“Myah is probably the gel at a lot of these meetings, she just gets together with everybody. If someone is nervous, Myah will spend time with them and calm them down.

Some of the guys have learned to bring a little treat for her because they just love her presence so much.”

Most of the questions are familiar: when Maclin joined the war, where he served, how long. Then he tries for a genuine moment, not one pre-rehearsed.

“Is there a time specifically you can think of when one of your dogs saved a life?”

“Yes,” Maclin said with no hesitation.

“Mine.”

Maclin was working point with his service dog, Sam, in Vietnam. It was a calm and quiet night. Sam stopped suddenly. He wouldn’t move.

Maclin bent down, a wire crossed in front of them, across the path.

Maclin screwed on his bayonet, touched it to the line, sparks flew.

“Sam heard wind blowing over that wire and it was a sound he was not familiar with and he did not trust it.”

The United States Military recently honoured Sam for his service.

“I was always so proud of my animal. For them to recognize Sam was something I never expected.”

The interview over, Higgins asks Maclin if he can get a couple shots of him and his wife with the dog.

The next 30 minutes is spent taking shots of old pictures and tokens of war. He reviews the facts with Maclin and his wife.

Higgins needs one more shot. Outside, Maclin walks the perimeter line of his home, like he did years ago with lives on the line in Vietnam. Maclin strides with a straight back, his dog walks as precisely and purposefully.

At the corner of Darnley Road there is a church with a war memorial. Higgins parks and sends a text to Charlottetown. He has to make sure what he plans to say on camera will fit the program.

Minutes later he has his brief script verified, but there is also news.

“OK, they need the story for today because we don’t have much for Compass tonight.”

Higgins gets out of the van and uses his microphone stand as a marker to frame the shot. The church and statue of a soldier hang over his left shoulder.

“Austin Maclin is not the only one that benefits from Myah’s presence. Every week, Maclin takes Myah to meetings to ease other soldiers dealing with PTSD.”

Higgins says it many times. Each time it is different.

“I don’t like the lighting on this one.”

He adjusts the lighting.

The drive back to CBC takes longer. This time Higgins gets stuck behind some large farm equipment. For four kilometres the tractor takes up two lanes of traffic, only pulling to the side to allow on-coming vehicles the opportunity to pass.

Back at CBC, Higgins has to take his story and chop it up into a short video.

“I choose about three sound bites and write a script around that. I’m aiming for under two minutes in length.”

The Vietnam War, service dogs, PTSD, war veterans, Agent Orange, and a romance story.

The pressure of daily deadlines is a reality for every journalist. Patrick Faller worked with Higgins at CBC, before he began freelancing.

“The hardest thing for freelancers is deadline. It is not restricted to the newsroom,” Faller said.

“Obviously stuff is going to happen and come up in your life. So, communication is key. You have to communicate with your editor. If you have seven days on a story, and you are running into issues with three days left, let your editor know. The best course of action is to be open, honest, and have alternative plans.”

Faller has also had to cut important things from stories to fit a word count, or meet a client’s deadline.

“Ideas will be shot down all the time. It’s good to not get discouraged. Now with the Internet you can create a space for yourself if its not created yet. If it is important and you are passionate about a story you can do it yourself.”

Maclin knows what it’s like to have to leave important things behind you are passionate about. When the U.S. left Vietnam, service dogs were abandoned. They were considered equipment. The Vietnamese hated the dogs, so they euthanized all of them.

Maclin had a cousin in Vietnam who saved Sam somehow and reunited them in the U.S.

