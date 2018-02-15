Shelter in the cold: Homeless man forced to sleep in entrance to bank during cold snap( FEATURED VIDEO )





By Ryan MacEachern

Brian Keife has lived on the sidewalk of Queen Street for over a year now and is beginning to feel trapped.

The 21-year-old has run into some hard times, but with the weather growing colder and colder, he fears the worst is yet to come.

“It’s tough. I mean when is gets cold we don’t always have somewhere to go,” he said. “When it gets to the point that you’re freezing a lot of us usually sleep in banks or laundry mats, and even that doesn’t always happen.”

Keife has tried to find a job, but without a cell phone he feels he is missing out on countless job opportunities.

“It feels like everyone else has a phone. It’s just easier for a boss to just call you up and talk,” he said. “I just have email and not many people check it everyday.”

Keife is not the only one calling the streets of Charlottetown home.

Just short walks up the sidewalk of Queen St. there are several other homeless youth who have made the streets their home. One of those youth, a young man known simply as Jake, has made his own little area on the corner of Kent and Queens street.

He sets up an old milk carton, takes out his colorful cardboard sign and waits in hopes that passers by will drop some money in his small plastic cup.

“It’s been tough my man. I’ve definitely had better days.” He said. “Thing just get more tougher when the snow start falling.”

Executive director of the Charlottetown Boys and Girls club, Krista Shaw, has had countless troubled and displaced youth come through he door, and she makes it a goal to help set them back on the right track.

“We have activities like community meals and lunches for anyone who may be in need,” Shaw said. “These kids, and sometimes adults, who come in here are brave to ask for help, and because of that I feel almost a duty to do whatever I can for them. Whether it’s letting them build and print off a resume or just sending them out on a better path, we like to think we can help.”

