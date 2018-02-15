PEI artist gets Toronto exhibit for ‘Lustful’ project ( FEATURED VIDEO )

FEATURED VIDEO



By Emily Acorn

Jan. 15, 2018

A Charlottetown artist is bringing her Toronto art project ‘ Lustful’ back to PEI, with the goal of helping Islanders boost self esteem and become more confident.

Charlottetown photographer Natalie Toombs said she was inspired to create ‘Lustful’ while living in Toronto.

Each person is photographed three times in three of his or her favourite outfits.

Toombs raids their social media and asks three-questions based on what she sees.

“The questions really bring out personalities.”

The project includes people of all walks of life, and includes Islanders. It’s about self-confidence and Toombs is the perfect person for the job.

“My personality makes people feel comfortable and happy. I think that’s what makes people feel good in front of the camera.”

‘Lustful’ was featured in a weeklong showcase at Black Cat art space in Toronto.

“It was my dream location and I’ve been following it for years.”

Toombs put up hemp string and clothes pinned polaroid photographs with written interviews on the wall.

“I wanted to do something more unique.”

The event was sponsored by Amsterdam BrewHouse and was featured on top 10 things to do one blog T.O, a popular Toronto tourism blog.

Charlottetown’s Hilary Wood was on one of those polaroid photos.

Wood is a fashion guru and was excited to be apart of the project.

“I always love to support artists.”

When she finished the shoot she felt proud and confident.

“I think it was important for me to see the photos. It put myself in a different perspective. Seeing yourself is important.”

Now Toombs has brought her ‘Lustful’ art project back to PEI. She has been photographing anyone interested.

If you’d like to get involved, Toombs’ project can be found on social media.

