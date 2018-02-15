Getting your fix: PEI Repair Café looking to expand ( FEATURED VIDEO )





By Ryan MacEachern

After a positive first year of service, the PEI Repair Café is looking to expand across the Island in the New Year.

People bring in their broken items, from bikes to toasters, and experts are standing by to help them do necessary repairs.

Organizer David Stonham got the idea for the event from the Repair Café foundation in the Netherlands and adjusted it to better suit Islanders.

“The idea is not an original, we took pieces from a foundation in Holland and an organization in Switzerland,” he said. “Overall it’s the idea that we can repair our items instead of throwing them away and buying new things.”

The initiative has been a success so far and Stonham hopes to expand out of the Charlottetown Farm Centre and make the café available to groups across P.E.I.

“The hope is to get to the point of popularity where we can build a kit and volunteers across the Island can borrow it out to host repair events of their own.”

Daniel Cousins has been a teammate of Stonham from the beginning and with his connections across the Island he hopes to help expand the Repair Café initiative.

“We are a very consumer obsessed world, with so much of what we buy going to waste,” he said. “The goal for this year is to host events in areas across Prince Edward Island, attract new volunteers and just get the idea out there. After that we are thinking of just overlooking the project by providing the materials and tools to groups looking to host their own café events.”

Retired teacher Debra Cohen has volunteered her time at the textile station at the last two Repair Cafés, driving in from her home in Summerside each time.

“I stumbled upon the first [official] Repair Café and got a shirt repaired and just thought ‘Well this is a great little event’ and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “If we want to have a better planet and be more sustainable in our actions everyday, then something like a Repair Café is a great way to do it.”

