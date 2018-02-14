UPEI gets 3-D printer ( FEATURED VIDEO )

A Above photo: Chess set created by first public 3D printer, available at Robertson Library UPEI. Photo by Alison Jenkins.

Figurines created by the new public 3D printer at the UPEI Robertson library. Photo by Alison Jenkins.

FEATURED: VIDEO

By Alison Jenkins

Jan. 26, 2018

The Robertson Library is ready to print your dreams. That is, if your dreams are smaller than a shoebox.

The UPEI library has purchased a 3-D printer and it’s available to the public.

Keltie MacPhail, the printer coordinator, helps new users.

When a user arrives with plans on a USB, they plug the plans into a computer attached to the printer. The computer tells the printer what to do and the machine prints the object – one thin layer of plastic at a time.

Many people print something small and personal like an animal or statue, said MacPhail.

“So, a whole barnyard of dogs, cats, pigs,” said MacPhail.

One user made a custom board game using the 3-D printer and pieces from his aunt’s house.

The project on the printer right then, part of a tablet base, would be done printing in another three hours, she said.

Dreams take time

MacPhail has spent a lot of time learning the process in order to help others.

“We got it in summer 2017, and it’s been pretty steady since then. We’ve done all kinds of neat little things, experimenting with some two-colour printing which will be neat. So, yeah, a lot of printing hours on that.”

The library’s first project was a chess set – in electric lime green and black, now in the student lounge area of the library.

There is a guide on the library’s website. And the there are workshops coming up in February and March, but they’re not required before you use the printer. Registration is on the library’s website. https://library.upei.ca/node/4742

Anyone who’s curious about 3-D printing is welcome to check it out at the Robertson Library on the UPEI campus.

