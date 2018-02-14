Third Time Lucky: PEI team goes to national Scotties tournament ( FEATURED VIDEO )

Photo above: Team MacPhee heads to the Scotties Tournament of Harts in Penticton B.C. Jan. 27. Alison Jenkins photo.

Robyn MacPhee calls the play at a practice with Team MacPhee at the Charlottetown Curling Club. The team is heading to the Scotties Tournament of Harts in Penticton B.C. Jan. 27. Alison Jenkins photo.

FEATURED: VIDEO

By Alison Jenkins

Jan. 24, 2018

Robyn MacPhee has been curling for 29 years. She’s been close to getting into the Olympics a couple of times, and this year, she’s the skip at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in in Penticton with Team MacPhee.

Her team qualified by winning the P.E.I. Scotties Tournament of Hearts. It’s the third year in a row the team has been to the national tournament. Members include Meaghan Hughes, second, Michelle McQuaid, lead, Sarah Fullerton, third and coach Mitch O’Shea.

“We’re very lucky with our sponsorship,” said MacPhee. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. So we played at five tournaments away this year and last year we played at nine, so it’s a big help.”

The team is on the ice every day playing two or more games or practicing for a couple of hours. Travelling to tournaments helps the team gain valuable experience adapting to different ice and playing conditions, said MacPhee.

It’s all in preparation for this week’s tournament.

“This is what we play for all year. So this is the big one.”

Meaghan Hughes is looking forward to the challenge of the national tournament.

“Its always nice to test yourself against the best teams in Canada. You always learn a ton from curling for an entire week.”

For Hughes, curling is a lifelong sport. She’s been at it since she was eight.

“There’s people out here who have been doing up until a hundred,” Hughes smiles. “It’s pretty cool that way. I don’t know many other sports where you can have that longevity.”

Team MacPhee is going to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts from in Penticton B.C. Jan. 27 – Feb. 4.

Advertisements