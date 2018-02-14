“There’s a really good sense of community” Holland College band about more than just instruments – ( FEATURED VIDEO )

Holland College Community Band is preparing for their upcoming concert Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. at the Florence Simmons Performance. Ben Macintosh photo.

FEATURED: VIDEO

By Ben Macintosh

Feb. 8, 2018

After Pam Forrester’s kids were born, she neglected to pick up her trumpet for 12 years. But after moving back to PEI she took up the instrument again, and started playing in the Holland College Community Band.

“I like this band because we play the football games in the fall and the band gets to play with a few different groups and the people are very committed,” she said.

The band is practicing hard to get ready for their upcoming concert, at the end of February. Hearing the music come together is a great feeling, she said.

“It’s actually pretty rewarding, when we start playing it seems a little shaky and you’re not really how things will evolve. Then there’s a golden moment when things come together and you can see the intension of piece.”

Christine Blanchard has been band’s director since 2015. She has a lot of musical training, having been the music teacher at Bluefield high school for 25 years.

“Most of the people here (community band) have graduated from university and are into their careers… It’s more a cooperative endeavour here,” she said.

Blanchard said the band is always looking for new members.

“I think this is one of the best activities. There’s a really good sense of community within the group, people are welcoming and we like to have a good time. We have a slogan, we don’t take ourselves seriously but we take the music seriously.”

The band’s concert is on Feb. 27 at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Holland College. Admission is by donation.

Advertisements