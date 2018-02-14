Star Wars fans strike back at Disney’s new movies, with a version of their own – ( FEATURED VIDEO )

FEATURED: VIDEO

By Steve Clarke

January 11, 2018

Joseph Sandoval sat in shock as the credits rolled for 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I have a very bad feeling about this,” he thought.

But he found a new hope in his friend Carter MacDonald. After Sandoval ranted about all the flaws, MacDonald proposed they take matters into their own hands and recut the film.

It’s been over 20 months, and now they have finished their version of the film.

Sandoval directed the story and music for the recut, and one of his biggest gripes with The Force Awakens was it didn’t continue where Return of the Jedi (1982) left off, he said.

MacDonald agrees. He handled most of the editing for the project.

“I found the movie to be too much in line with A New Hope (1976).”

There was a lot missing, and it didn’t really tell a unique story, he said.

“By making these changes we thought we could make a story more akin to the next step in Star Wars.”

Sandoval says they succeeded. Another issue for him was the structure of the movie.

“Our’s has a different opening, a different ending, and the tone was different.”

They cut down on the humour and kept many scenes serious, he said.

“Less is more.”

The Music

Sandoval handled the music for the recut.

He wanted to make sure they stayed true to the sound of John Williams, who composed the music for all eight entries in the franchise. But he also wanted to try something new.

“This is an opportunity to show people music they haven’t heard before.”

He used music from a Star Wars book, as well as excerpts from other movies like Indianna Jones and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Sandoval composed some material for the cut himself, he said.

“It still has the Williams sound.”

The Future and ‘The Last Jedi’

Sandoval laughed at the idea of recutting The Last Jedi.

“If fans are really begging for a different thing then we’ll consider it.”

For now he just wants to see how people respond to their cut of The Force Awakens, he said.

MacDonald is also eager to see how people react, he said.

“I think we have the most unique and most refined version.”

This movie should feel like a real, theatrical movie, he said.

Sandoval agrees, which is why he is looking to premier their cut in Charlottetown some time this year.

