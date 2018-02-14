New PEI Dance school just for adults ( FEATURED VIDEO )

DownStreet Dance is the first social dance studio for adults on P.E.I. Grace Gormley photo.

By Grace Gormley

Jan. 26, 2018

A new place for adults has opened up on the outskirts of Charlottetown.

DownStreet Dance is the first social dance studio on P.E.I. Their target audience is adults, something the Island’s dance community hasn’t seen yet.

Amy Day, manager and dance instructor, thinks there was a need for something like this. Since the studio has opened, business has been booming.

Day encourages anyone interested to come join the friendly and welcoming community.

“Everyone is a beginner at some point. Your nerves only go as far as the front door, you can leave them right there.”

The studio has social dances every Friday night for a small fee.

The dances allow beginners to try out new dance moves in a relaxed environment. There are also classes for every dance you can think of including the ChaCha, Waltz, hip hop and the hustle.

Costs for dancing varies, as dancers can drop in for $15 a class. Those thinking about sticking around can buy blocks of five to 20 classes, or there are also monthly memberships available.

