Kittens rescued from PEI roadside – ( FEATURED VIDEO )

Two kittens spent a night in a duffle bag after they were dumped in Summerside. Amanda Doucette photo.

By Amanda Doucette

Jan. 24, 2018

Lori Burnell has been rescuing kittens for over 15 years, and she says it’s not common to find abandoned kittens stuffed in a bag.

But that’s what recently happened in Summerside.

On Jan. 20, two kittens were found on the side of the road in Summerside. Burnell runs a kitten rescuing service called Keeping Cats Homed, so she jumped at the chance to take them in.

“These kittens are only a few months old and I don’t think they would of survived unless they were in that bag.”

The kittens were found in a dirty duffle bag, filled with garbage.

“It might of been their attempt at trying to keep them warm, but I wouldn’t suggest it as a good idea to anyone else.”

Usually if someone is dumping cats, they’re left in rural areas on the side of the road or they just let them free and they eventually get lost, she said.

‘Keeping Cats Homed’ is trying to investigate who could of dropped the kittens off, but so far they don’t have any leads.

“Someone has to know something. People post pictures of their pets online all the time now so were just looking for hints or a photo to get things started.”

Jennifer Harkness is the development coordinator at the P.E.I. Humane Society. She said the society hears of animals being abandoned about 10 times a year.

“I like to think it’s a last resort option. It’s always sad to hear about, but we hope it wasn’t a malicious act. It’s heartbreaking to say but this happens far too often,” Harkness said.

The Humane Society has a 24 hour phone line for the public if they can no longer house their pet. There are many options available.

“We won’t judge them if they call, things happen and sometimes people just can’t keep their pets anymore unfortunately.”

Gayle Adams works with Cat Action in Prince County. She said dumping cats leads to a growing stray and feral cat population.

“It does happen a lot, we often find kittens in a field, with a cardboard box close by and you can usually tell they’ve been living in it.”

But unfortunately, those who abandon animals are usually never caught, due to the fact that it’s up to the volunteers of non-profits to investigate, Adams said.

