Hurricanes physiotherapy big hit with college staff ( FEATURED VIDEO )

Above photo: Jenny Dickson shows Shannon Byrnes a stretch during her appointment at Hurricanes Physiotherapy at Holland College on Jan. 24. Ben Macintosh photo.

Hurricanes physiotherapy clinic popular for staff of Holland College. Ben Macintosh photo.

By Ben Macintosh

Jan. 24, 2018

After a slow start in November, the Hurricanes Physiotherapy Centre is already attracting more clients.

The Centre opened on Nov. 1, in the Centre for Community Engagement at Holland College. It took awhile to get going, said office administrator Heather Morrison.

“We’re around 60-70 per cent capacity, whereas in November or December we were around the 35-40 range.”

Holland College staff is using the centre more and more, she said.

“Students are definitely still going to be coming in the door for sure, but I think on a long term basis the staff is where you’re going to see our continuing growth.”

Shannon Byrnes is one of the staff members who use the centre. She is an administrator for the international department.

“I really like jenny and I trust her, plus I work at the college so it is very convenient for me.”

Jenny Dickson is the physiotherapist at Hurricanes Physiotherapy and at Sports Centre Physio. Getting the word out that the centre is around will increase clients, Dickson said.

“Letting my current cliental at Sports Centre Physio, just letting them know that we’re here and were available.”

