Holland College badminton stars try for gold ( FEATURED VIDEO )

Connor Loerick and Matt Barlow practice for their upcoming game against Mount Alison. Logan Plant photo.

By: Logan Plant

Holland College roommates and student athletes are using their synergy to beat high-level competition.

Connor Loerick and Matt Barlow have been competing together since elementary school.

Their secret is being roommates off the court and talking badminton daily with each other.

“During the season we go home watch a movie and just volley the birdie around. When I’m making supper I’m even just playing with my racket,” said Loerick.

But just because they have good chemistry, doesn’t mean they win every game. Such was the case with their first game of the season.

“We played against Mt. Alison and lost horribly,” said Barlow.

Their last few meets have been more successful and have come back to their old form beating teams like New Annan and UNB.

“It helps having someone who can takes criticism, they won’t be offended if I say his smashing needs work or if he tells me my footwork is bad,” said Loerick.

This weekend they will take on Mt. Alison for first place. It will be a tough game because the team has held the badminton gold medal for the last seven years.

Coming into this match, the team is confident, But they don’t want to underestimate their opponent, said Barlow.

“Seeing them as the defending champions for seven years is intimating, but we feel pretty confident we can take them down.”

