Computers for Success lives up to its name ( FEATURED VIDEO )

By Chloe Goodyear

Jan. 26, 2018

Community groups are getting their hands on free computers.

John Brennan is the co-ordinator of the program that refurbishes old computers and donates them to community groups.

The program has evolved over the years, said Brennan. It was originally called ‘Computers for Schools’ ,when it started 20 years ago. At the time the focus was to get technology into the hands of students. But that has changed.

“We’re now focused on charities, not-for-profits and individuals who have a socio-economic need. So we’ve changed our name to Computers for Success.”

The old computers are not hard to find, he said.

“90 per cent of the computers get donated from the government.”

The program has a contract with the federal government to refurbish 1,500 old computers each year. A target they have hit every time.

“Which has been amazing and we are happy to continue to do so.”

Three years ago, when the government started directly funding more technology into the schools, everything changed for the program, he said. That’s when organizers reached out to community groups.

“We lost 98 per cent of our business. We started an aggressive call-out campaign to get our name out there. Community groups didn’t even know we existed.”

There are now many programs like this one across the country that supply computers to non-profits, through federal funding.

Troy Glydon, the Computers for Success workshop manager, is in charge of donations and deliveries.

“It’s important for donators to know that we wipe the hard-drives of every computer so there is nothing left.”

From the time a computer comes in, it would only take about two hours to complete a refurbishment, he said.

