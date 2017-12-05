‘We need to bite the bullet’: school psychologist rates too low in P.E.I., man says

Uncategorized

By Haley-Lynn Bohan

Oct. 31, 2017

He was in elementary school when he was put on the list.

He waited. One year went by. Then another. And another. Five years passed and nothing had changed, so his parents decided to make a change.

When he was in Grade 10 he got a private assessment from a psychologist.

Finally they knew why he was struggling in school. He has a form of low-spectrum autism and a learning disability, which makes it hard for him to write by hand.

Still his name stayed on the list after the private assessment. After he graduated, he finally got the call.

Now 27, Daniel Cousins is the event coordinator for the Spotlight School of Arts and co-founder of the Charlottetown Tool Library.

The assessment system needs to change, he said.

“We need to bite the bullet, get more money and get more psychologists,” he said. “If we had about three or four more people with this specific job, they could get through the list.”

But the list itself should also be tweaked, he said.

“It should be by grade, not by worst is first.”

That would give them a better chance to learn and grow, he said.

To fix the problem the province has a budget of $200,000 to pay private psychologists to assess students on the waiting list.

Jordan Brown, the new education minister, also said teachers have approached him saying if there was extra training, they’d take it. Training isn’t yet part of the plan, but it’s something to consider, Brown said.

Cheryl Brewster has worked as a psychometrist in the Maritimes for 30 year and the numbers are nothing new, she said.

“For almost half of that time, we have had no one in the psychologist position. When we do have someone, their services have been stretched very thinly.”

As a psychometrist, Brewster works with children giving tests to see if they need to be evaluated by a psychologist.

“These are preliminary tests that check into academic skills, vocabulary level, auditory processing, memory etc. that could point to a specific learning problem.”

Mandy McLean is an executive director with the College of Psychologists of New Brunswick. The shortage is part of a trend they’ve been seeing for a while, she said.

“A lot of our psychologists, instead of going within the public, are going directly from school to private practice.”

Those working in the public sector are also opting for private, she said.

After talking with the New Brunswick Teachers Association, the current wait time in N.B. is two to three years for children to get assessed and diagnosed, she said.

And she doesn’t agree with teachers being trained to assess children.

“I think there’s a high degree of risk involved in taking that route,” she said. “We wouldn’t want children to be misdiagnosed with one thing and find out years later it was something else.”

