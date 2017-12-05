Stretching out the Quirks – Holland College opens a physiotherapy clinic

By Ben Macintosh

Nov. 1, 2017

Philicia Johnson couldn’t move her head, so she went to see Jenny Dickson at the Hurricanes physiotherapy centre.

After working on Johnson, Dickson decided to use acupuncture.

But even before the needles, Johnson felt an improvement. She could move her head 35 degrees either way.

“Wow, it’s already so much better,” she said.

Dickson got the needles ready.

“This one may pinch a little.”

Johnson grimaced as Dickson stuck in the needle. But when Dickson finished, Johnson relaxed and laughed.

“Oh, that wasn’t so bad. I don’t really notice it anymore.”

Dickson was into the first three and a half hours of her new job and the clients were streaming in already.

She has her clients use other facilities at the Centre for Community Engagement as part of their rehab, Dickson said.

“This morning already, we were treating an athlete with knee stiffness, so I sent them over to the cardio room. They got on the stationary bike for warm up, then they came back to the clinic.”

She is one of two physiotherapists at the new clinic, which opened Nov. 1 in the CCE at Holland College.

Dickson brings a different energy to all her appointments. Being upbeat, positive and happy helps her do her job, she said.

“I like helping people and that just makes the difference, right? So it’s really easy to be happy when you get excited about any improvements in your clients.”

Dickson works Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Hurricanes centre. Tuesdays and Thursdays she works at Sports Centre Physiotherapy on Belvedere Avenue in Charlottetown.

The community around the new clinic has been good, she said.

“So far, we’ve certainly had a very warm welcome.”

Albert Roche is the athletics and recreation director at Holland College. The CCE is the perfect spot for a clinic, he said.

“Our building in its entirety is a good environment, whether it’s the walking track, the cardio room, the clinic itself or the gymnasium are all areas that could be used.”

Heather Morrison is the office administrator at the clinic. The ability to have clients use the other facilities will be important to the clinic, she said.

‘We will definitely be using the cardio room. Lots of the clients will be using the bikes for warm up and running on treadmills or the track. The weight room downstairs will be used be people who are further along in their rehab.”

Students looking to get treatment just need to get their foot in the door, said Morrison.

“Just give us a call. I’m the one at the desk, so if they have questions they can email me. We’ll be here 8-5 Monday to Friday. They can also pop up, say hi and see what we’re all about.”

One of the main benefits of the clinic is the location on campus, said Roche.

“It saves a lot of driving time. We want the students to have that quick and immediate service so they can get back to school and not have the costs of a taxi ride.”

