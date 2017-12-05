“One Santa Claus is all it takes” – Charlottetown group would love to see their work replicated by other communities

Uncategorized

By Alison Jenkins

Nov. 27, 2017

Kenny Zakem could be called the Santa whisperer.

He’s the organizer behind Santa’s Angels.

In 2004, he had some extra toys from a benefit at his restaurant. So, along with a friend dressed as Santa, he knocked on a few doors Christmas morning.

They started in a small apartment building and were there for almost three hours, taking their time with everyone. By noon they were exhausted and had to get home to family, but they wanted to keep it going.

“We got all hyped up and we said, ‘You know what, next year, we’re gonna get some more volunteers and more Santas and make it larger and bigger and better.’ And that’s basically how it grew.”

Tommy Corrigan, Santa to his friends, was one of four Santas on board the next year.

He has been with them ever since.

Corrigan starts growing his beard on his birthday, Sept. 12, in preparation for the Christmas season.

Real beards are important, said Zakem.

“They’ll go up to him, ‘You’re not the real…Oh! You are the real Santa!’ They’ll pull his beard,” he said.

“Half the thing is the Santa visit,” said Zakem. “We talk to people afterward, we say, how’d you like that? ‘You know I don’t even remember what Santa brought me, it was just the visit from Santa that made my kid’s day.’ And that’s what makes us different … a visit from Santa on Christmas Day.”

Zakem and Corrigan would love to help groups in other areas do the same thing.

“One Santa Claus is all it takes,” said Corrigan.

Starting Nov 13, their site santasangels.ca and the phone line 200-HOHO is open for nominations.

“Poverty is something that’s happening here and it’s something that needs to be worked on and I’m just doing my part to help with that,” said Peters.

Zakem wants the program to continue growing, to have enough for everyone.

“You’re not gonna know we’re comin’, we’ll just go door to door. Every damn house we can find.”

