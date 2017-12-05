‘It feels kick-ass’ – Second-year music student Jocelyn Reyome says about new SoPA Garage opening

By Haley MacLeod

Oct. 10, 2017

On a fall day, facing Kent Street, a white and red garage opened its doors for the very first time, revealing students of the music performance program at Holland College.

The band Alan Dowling Experience, covered a song by the Black Keys as people filled the front of the new performance space.

The SoPA Garage addresses a need for rehearsal and performance space for the students enrolled in the music program.

The original structure, built by the Duncan family, couldn’t be saved, so it was recreated by students in the Heritage Retrofit Carpentry course, said president of Holland College Brian McMillan.

“It’s become a very important part of Prince of Wales Campus.”

The renovation of the building began in August when the federal government announced it was providing $29,325 for the project.

MP Sean Casey was there to speak on behalf of the federal government.

“I have great admiration for the talent we just seen.”

With a swanky rehearsal space, you can feel the excitement, not just in the performers, but in the crowd, said Casey.

“People are into it.”

Voice major Jocelyn Reyome said rumours they were getting the space began last year, so it was a year of excitement and anticipation.

“We were jumping on the opportunity to perform.”

The space is not only a sound-proof rehearsal space for students, they hope to put on more performances, said Reyome.

To have a rehearsal space other schools may not have is pretty great, said Reyome.

“It’s kick-ass.”

Advertisements