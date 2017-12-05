‘I guess he liked it here’ – Dolphin visits Mount Stewart river

Uncategorized

By Grace Gormley

Nov. 3, 2017

Debbie Misener picked up her ringing phone.

“Debbie, you better get down here and bring your paints,” said her neighbour across the river.

Misener, owner of the Red House Art Gallery in Mount Stewart, was surprised at what she found. An Atlantic white-sided dolphin swimming around in the small bay had crossed under the town’s bridge.

She contacted the Department of Fisheries and Oceans about the strange visitor on Oct. 25. They began to monitor the animal.

“I guess he liked it here,” Misener laughed.

She was worried the mammal was sick and had come to the calm waters to die, something the species is known to do.

Instead, it just turned out to be a great hang out spot and feeding area.

Misener’s home is directly across from the area. She would drink her morning coffee and watch him do his thing.

“When it wasn’t windy, I could hear his airhole blowing.”

Besides a few seals, Misener has never seen anything quite like this since she has lived there.

“It was pretty neat.”

Krista Petersen, a communications advisor with DFO, said the white-sided dolphin is not a species at risk in Canada.

The dolphin was getting some attention in the town, so DFO was reminding people it was illegal to harass or disturb marine animals, including trying to feed them or even approaching one, said Peterson.

“Officers were monitoring the situation daily to ensure the animal’s safety,” said Petersen.

Mount Stewart dolphin, part 2

By Grace Gormley

Nov. 3, 2017

Mount Stewart had a new face around town.

Mount Stewart had a new face around town.

Don Sheidow, a fishery officer with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, was involved with the monitoring. It was strange for the dolphin to be there for over a week, especially alone, he said.

“It’s rare. You don’t see it a whole lot.”

Officers believed the dolphin had followed Atlantic silverside fish to the area, but they became concerned after it stuck around for so long. They received a call from MARS (Marine Animal Response Society), which said releasing the animal into deeper water would be best.

Although they would normally rather the dolphin leave on its own, the time of year was a bit concerning, said Sheidow.

“In November, the water’s getting cold and dolphins should be heading south by now.

On Nov. 1, the town said goodbye to the new friend.

Sheidow and three other officers took two boats to area for the release. They corralled him on both sides, and led him under the bridge. Many passerbys stood on the bridge to watch and waved goodbye.

After an hour trying, they finally got him going, and went four miles up the river towards Scotchfort, said Sheidow.

They left him there, confident he would find his own way back.

Two days later, Sheidow and the other officers took a larger boat out to make sure he was well on his way.

“Lo and behold, there he was,” laughed Sheidow.

Sheidow knew it was the same mammal from his dorsal fin, which identifies individual mammals like a human’s fingertip.

“I could tell by a little notch in his fin, and the way it curved. I am 99.9 per cent sure.”

The boat followed behind him, attempting to lead him out of the mouth of the Hillsborough River. The dolphin was swimming at a rapid speed of 13 miles an hour, and they had trouble keeping up, said Sheidow.

Once they got to the Hillsborough bridge, the animal slowed. Sheidow had seen this in previous releases, when mammals become scared of the noise of traffic above. A few years ago, they had to get police to block off access to the bridge in order to push the animal through.

Although that wasn’t the case this time, it still took about an hour to coax the dolphin.

“There was no way he was going under,” said Sheidow.

Finally, they got the dolphin to swim through and followed him past the mouth of the harbour. Sheidow believes he is well on his way, on track with other migrating dolphins.

“Last time we seen him, he was heading to Florida,” he laughed.

