Holland College students talk about smoking

By Emily Acorn

Nov. 7, 2017

Gabe Arsenault lost his grandfather two years ago. He had lung disease and heart disease, but that isn’t how he died.

While battling disease he caught a cold his immune system couldn’t handle, Arsenault said.

“I don’t want that to happen to me.”

Like his grandfather, the 23-year-old smoked for years. Shortly after his grandfather died, he quit. It has been two years, said the sport and leisure student at Holland College.

“Just watching him suffer was enough to turn me away. I did it for him.”

Arsenault participated in Break It Off, a students against smoking event Nov. 7 in the Holland College cafeteria.

Break It Off is a campaign organized by the Canadian Cancer Society designed to help students “break up” with their nicotine addiction. Organizers brought trivia, gift card prizes and games, including a money-grab machine, an inflatable room that blows money in the air. In order to win, you grab the most money.

Students gathered for the games at lunch and shared their break up stories.

The event reminded Arsenault of his journey to quit and he hopes other students are inspired.

“I think it’s great and can give people that extra push to quit.”

Child and youth care student Sara MacDonald disagrees.

The 22-year-old from Charlottetown started smoking when she was 16 and has tried to quit. She went four months without smoking then she started to get cravings, so she bought Nicorette gum.

“The Nicorette really made it worse.”

She’s smoking again.

The event at Holland College is great for warning non-smoking students what could happen if you start, she said.

“If you already smoke, this will just make you want one.”

It’s a battle Alexandria Smith will never have to face.

The 21-year-old business student has asthma and doesn’t smoke.

“I just like trivia.”

