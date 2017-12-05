From horses to Bruce Springsteen

Uncategorized

By Chloe Goodyear

Nov. 1, 2017

Bruce Rainnie was more than aware of who the man at the other side of the barn was.

God, it’s Bruce Springsteen.

Springsteen was sitting on a box, glasses on, reading a book while his daughter and wife brushed a horse nearby.

Springsteen’s daughter was a competitor in the Spruce Meadows Show Jumping horse show. Rainnie was covering it for the CBC.

The vice president of Spruce Meadows, Ian Allison, led Rainnie over to Springsteen.

“Mr. Springsteen, this is Bruce Rainnie, he is going to be our play-by-play reporter for our national coverage this week.”

Rainnie’s first thought, Springsteen was bigger than he expected.

They spoke only briefly, but it was enough for Rainnie.

The next day, Rainnie took a break from his work to get breakfast.

He was standing at the table, picking away at a plate of green grapes. Someone came up next to him and started on the purple grapes. It was Springsteen.

Rainnie took a breath.

“Hey, we met yesterday.”

“Yeah,” said Springsteen. “I remember.”

Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, was eating broccoli on his other side.

“We’re having lunch around the corner. Do you want to join us?”

“Yes, I do.”

The three of them sat for 45 minutes. Rainnie avoided direct questions to Springsteen, trying to keep his cool.

Don’t be an idiot.

Finally, Rainnie couldn’t hold back anymore.

“I’m more than a casual fan of yours.”

“I know,” Springsteen said. “I could tell.”

Rainnie asked how, at 61, the singer could still have so much energy on stage.

Springsteen quoted a lyric from one of his own songs, Racing in the Street.

“Some guys they just give up living and start dying little by little, piece by piece. But some guys come home from work and wash up and go racing in the street.”

He looked at Rainnie.

“You’ve got to keep moving or you die.”

Jocelyn Turner knows what it’s like to meet someone famous.

Turner was working as a reporter in Grand Prairie, Alberta and doing an advanced story on a concert Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea was promoting.

Turner was waiting on a phone call from Doyle and was well prepared. Doyle called from his home in Newfoundland when Turner realized something.

My questions are gone.

“Are you all right?”

Turner stuttered.

“My questions are gone.”

Doyle gave her a minute to compose herself.

“He was so lovely.”

A five-minute interview turned into a 45-minute interview, which she was fine with, she said.

“As a five year old I would go around saying I was going to marry Alan Doyle. I think my life is complete.”

