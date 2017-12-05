Alumni Teaching Trades Skills – P.E.I alumni host event to learn about trades

By Amanda Doucette

Nov. 6, 2017

Rosie Shaw bought a ukulele online and what she got in the mail wasn’t what she expected.

It had guitar strings instead of ukulele strings, the wood was cracked and she needed someone to fix it.

“It sounded awful. It was collecting dust since I bought it.”

So Shaw brought her ukulele to the Repair Café hoping to get it fixed.

The café is an event held by the Skills P.E.I alumni association where people can bring in broken objects and get them fixed for free. A café was held at Holland College in Chatlottetown on Nov. 4.

“I didn’t think there would actually be someone who knew how to fix a ukulele,” Shaw said.

Norman Leclair was able to repair the frame, put on new strings and tune it for her.

“I’ve never fixed a ukulele, but it was very similar to a guitar and I’ve fixed a lot of guitars,” he said.

He was fixing instruments and repairing electronics at the event.

“We don’t just fix it, we try and show them how they can fix it on their own too.’

Patrick Leclair is the president of the alumni association and he organized the event. He volunteered at a cafe in the summer and wanted to do more.

This time, Leclair added stations to the event where visitors could try a trade.

“We want to expose more people to the trades because it’s a big part of P.E.I.’s economy.”

The event featured trade stations set up for visitors to try carpentry, sewing, crocheting, soldering and 3D designing.

“Trades can really help in a day to day life, but a lot of people don’t know that.”

Maureen Kerr was teaching people how to use a 3D printing pen. She recently learned how to use the pen and thought it would be a good addition to the event.

“You draw something and it comes to life.”

Engineers and designers use the pens professionally. This event was just showing visitors the basics by making 3D glasses and butterflies, she said.

“It’s not something you see every day and that’s what makes it exciting.”

