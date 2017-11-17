Are books still relevant? Holland College Library says ‘Yes’, thanks in part to international students

By Ethan Paquet

Oct. 20, 2017

Last month, the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance was preparing to close its doors after its funding dried. The organization helps Islanders learn to read and write, and says books are vital to education.

Stephen Harper’s government cut the organization’s federal funding in 2014.

Hours before the Alliance was about to shut its doors, MP Sean Casey found $300,000, enough to run the organization for the next two years.

Books are still a vital part of student life, according to Leslie Holt. She’s a librarian at Holland College.

“It is really great to educate people and books are the key to getting people involved in things or getting them excited about things that maybe they didn’t know about before.”

Holt says demand is still high amongst students when it comes to taking out books, despite the availability to find information online.

“There’s a couple of programs here at the college and they give a book to read on SAM, but the students all want the hard copy. They all come here but there aren’t enough and they get upset.”

Holt said library traffic has remained steady through the years, and hasn’t seen a decline in users. In fact, it’s the opposite.

“It’s sort of a hang out. A lot of international students come here, it’s like their apartment while they’re away from home.”

Holt said the library would like to be able to provide more books in multiple languages to keep up with the demand from international students.

“It would be a great idea, but we don’t actually get a budget to buy books ourselves.”

Advertisements