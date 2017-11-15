Bullied and alone, she just wanted to die

By Ethan Paquet

Nov. 9, 2017

Jane grabbed the bottle of sleeping pills from her dresser and poured them into her hand. As she put them up to her mouth, her bedroom door swung open. It was her dad.

He ran over to her and threw the pills from her hand. He hugged her as she cried.

It is a difficult memory to look back on, but Jane remembers it well.

“I had enough and I wanted it to stop.”

It began when she was 13. Her boyfriend, 15, told her he wanted to have sex with her. When she told him she wasn’t ready, he became upset, Jane said.

“He sent me a message on Facebook basically saying that if I didn’t sleep with him, I wasn’t really in love with him and he would find another girl to sleep with who did love him.”

Upset by the ultimatum, Jane didn’t respond to the message. Two days later, the bullying started.

“I walked into class and people were giggling. I smiled and looked around, I thought that something funny happened. Then, I realized they were looking at me.”

At the end of class, a student sitting beside Jane turned to her.

“Is it true you’re a lesbian?”

The rumours followed her to high school, where the bullying was even worse.

“I remember I’d pretend to be sick so I wouldn’t have to go to school. My mom made me go most of the time and it was hard because I didn’t have any friends, I didn’t have anyone to talk to.”

In the cafeteria, she would sit alone, writing in her journal.

“I’d write about the things going on in my life, the things I enjoyed about life. But I remember writing suicide notes. A 13- or 14-year-old shouldn’t be writing suicide notes, but I did. I just wanted to die.”

Hailey MacCallum knows the feeling. After being bullied at school for being overweight, MacCallum became depressed and began cutting herself.

“It’s still hard for me to talk about. I don’t remember the first time, but I know it was with the blade from a pencil sharpener.”

One day in July, 2013, MacCallum went swimming with her friends. They noticed the cuts on her thighs and spoke to her about it when they left the pool, she said.

“I was defensive about it. I think I said it was from my cat, but they knew I was lying.”

When one friend said she would tell MacCallum’s mother the truth, MacCallum admitted she was depressed.

“It was emotional, we all cried. I realized they cared and I didn’t want to hurt them. I didn’t want my mom to know, that’s for sure.”

She still had the urge to cut when she felt depressed, but instead she would talk to her friends about her feelings.

“It’s hard when you’re being bullied about being a little bigger than everyone else. It’s not like I could change that overnight so I had to keep putting up with it. Even if I told the guidance counsellor, I don’t think anything could have happened. Mean kids will be mean, you can’t change that.”

Now, MacCallum is pregnant and hopes her child doesn’t have to deal with depression like she did.

“People say it gets passed on, and I hope that doesn’t happen. My mom was always there to talk, but I didn’t want to talk about my depression with her. If my kid feels the same way, I just hope they have friends like I have.”

Jane did. Her dad made sure she didn’t swallow the sleeping pills. When the situation settled, he made an appointment with a counsellor at the Richmond Centre, where Jane was able to find someone who understood her.

“To have someone to talk to, that makes a huge difference.”

She decided to become a volunteer youth crisis counsellor to help teens in the same position.

“Most of the work is sort of freelance, so I always put my number on Facebook and Twitter so people can call or text me if they ever feel depressed.”

There was a run in September to raise awareness to the problem of stigma surrounding mental health, Jane said.

“Being mentally unhealthy isn’t any different from being unhealthy somewhere else in your body. The main reason people don’t come forward is the stigma surrounding it.”

Gordie Cox agrees. The number of students dealing with anxiety, depression and PTSD has increased in recent years, which worries the Colonel Gray High School guidance counsellor.

“Many students suffer in silence and self medicate on marijuana or by sniffing pills.”

There are three guidance counsellors at the school and each is responsible for 300 students. If a student reaches out, the counsellor will try to help them. If the situation is too severe, the counsellor will make sure the student receives the help they need, Cox said.

“If a student is very depressed, or emotionally or mentally unstable, then I contact their parent or guardian and they are usually taken by that person to the QEH. If the student is depressed and it required constant counselling, then a referral is put in to the Richmond Centre for that student.”

In the future, Cox hopes to see less stigma and more communication in schools.

“Students should be able to carry a note to a teacher that states, sorry William missed school yesterday but he was very depressed and couldn’t get out of bed.”

