A Wild win at home

By Alysha Campbell

The Kensington Monaghan Farms Wild captured another win at home on Saturday.

The Wild beat the Fredericton Caps 2-1, securing their perfect 4-for-4 record on the Community Gardens ice in the 2017-18 New Brunswick/P.E.I. Major Midget Hockey League regular season.

“It’s an advantage we want to keep in tact,” said Wild head coach Kyle Dunn after the game.

Before about 400 fans, the puck dropped and the battle began as strong defense from both teams resulted in only eight shots on net each, and a scoreless first period.

The tension broke at 3:50 into the second period as Zac Arsenault set up Evan Gallant of the Wild to put away the first goal of the game.

The Wild held the 1-0 lead until Gallant stuck again.

Captain Clark Webster sent a quick pass to Gallant who beat Caps goaltender Justin Dupuis to make it 2-0.

The Wild tried to force another goal by pulling their man in nets but couldn’t put it away.

In the third, the Caps called a timeout to regroup on a power-play.

A minute later, Max Grant pushed past the Wild’s defence to respond, assisted by Brady Patterson on the power-play.

In the end, the Caps couldn’t tie it up, preserving the Wild’s 4-0 home streak.

Wild’s head coach Kyle Dunn hopes to keep using the home advantage.

The name of the game is effort, said Dunn.

“The theme of this year is just working hard and improving every day, every game. Always working to be better.”

Hard work is something Gallant knows all about after scoring both of the Wild’s goals.

“I’m not much of a finesse guy, I just work hard.”

The talk in the locker room before the game was all about keeping focus and leaving it all out on the ice, since it was the weekend’s only game, said Gallant

“Empty the tank, and keep it solid in our end,” Dunn said to his team.

The Wild’s next home game is against Charlottetown on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Wild is on the road this weekend as they visit the Pride on Friday at 7 p.m., and travel to Bathurst, N.B., to take on the Northern Moose on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

