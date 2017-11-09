At nine he thought he was alone – transgender and living on the Island

By Ethan Paquet

Nov. 9, 2017

When Trip Paquet was nine years old he felt he was the only transgender person on P.E.I.

Now, the 11-year-old Charlottetown child is happy to have found a youth group where he has made friends who are also transgender.

It was hard to explain to his friends who knew Trip that even though he was born a girl, he felt like a boy, Paquet said.

“The people in my class didn’t really understand it, so I had to explain it to them. My teacher explained it to them, too.”

But the hardest part was coming out to his family.

“I told my brothers and they were fine with it. I told my mom, but she told me I had to wait until I was a little older to know for sure. She thought I was a tomboy.”

Last year, Paquet met Logan Daley, another transgender child on PEI after reading about him in a CBC article.

Now they are best friends and attend the same youth group for LGBTQ Islanders. The group was created by AIDS P.E.I. and P.E.I. Pride. Meeting other youth with similar challenges has opened Paquet’s eyes to the large number of young Islanders who are transgender, he said.

“I know I’m not the only one and I hope in the future people don’t think being transgender is a bad thing.”

Advertisements