Social media meltdown: Panel of news editors take on pros, cons of social media in journalism

By Tony Davis

Oct. 18, 2017

Leigh Williams faced a tough decision.

A heartfelt story about a transgender, 16-year-old teen was going to run in her newspaper.

She knew the online reaction would be swift and it would not be all positive.

“We decided to turn off the comments,” the editor of the Moncton Times and Transcript told journalism students at Holland College Oct. 18. She was part of a panel of editors who spoke to the class.

Williams said the teen had attempted to take their own life over bullying prior to the story being published.

Weighing the moral and ethical cost, Williams made the decision to turn off the comments to spare the teen more strife. She did not want the teen to have to go through online what they had already experienced in the real world.

This is a way social media can cause harm, Williams said.

But she said social media also gave this story legs because several users on Twitter picked up the story of the young teen struggling with sexual identity.

“That story allowed us to do an interview with George Takei.”

Takei played the role of Sulu in the popular Star Trek television series and has since become a prominent human rights activist and member of the LGBT community.

Williams said technological skill is going to be essential to the future of journalism. She recalled a time when she had to call on the social media skills of a young journalist.

“The Justin Bourque trial held in Moncton.”

Bourque was standing trial for the June 4, 2014 shooting of five officers. Three of them were killed in the shooting that put Moncton into full lockdown for over 24 hours.

Williams was unable to send a regular bilingual journalist to cover the trail and had to send someone young and less experienced to the courthouse. The young journalist was able to relay information very quickly through text messaging so the public could be informed quicker.

Shannon MacLeod, editor of the Miramichi Leader, said she has seen a lot of negative on the internet surrounding journalism.

“Social media gives a voice to idiots. It gives them a platform.”

Yet, social media is also a great way to get and find stories people are interested in hearing, MacLeod said.

Everyone can comment online and have an opinion, and constantly harass news organizations. The attack on the media has increased with the new fake news ideology, MacLeod said.

MacLeod also praised the technology that has caused so much conflict over the past few years in media and politics. An ice storm in Miramichi was one of the biggest stories for the Miramichi Leader over the last year, she said.

People were constantly coming to the site to check on updates about warming shelters and when power would be restored. In that case social media is essential to spreading information the public needs, MacLeod said.

MacLeod doesn’t just use social media to get stories and promote news. She uses it to scope out potential hires for her paper.

“I creep everyone,” she said.

Advertisements