‘Sadly when it first happens you don’t think it’s going to go anywhere’ – Victim of workplace sexual harassment recalls what happened when she took action

A Charlottetown teen reads about the sexual assault awareness trend, #Metoo, that is spreading across all social medias. Beth Atkinson photo

By Beth Atkinson

Oct. 19, 2017

Debbie Davis’ boss had verbally harassed her for nearly a year when she finally took action.

A property manager for 33 years in Ontario, she submitted a claim to begin an investigation into sexual harassment.

The company’s workplace policies demanded an in-depth investigation involving every employee to be interviewed.

Davis said the work environment became uncomfortable with the staff taking sides between her and her boss.

“You can walk away from most situations but not in the workplace.”

After the investigation, Davis’ boss was sent for extensive counselling.

But other victims might not make a claim because of the fallout, she said.

“The sad part is that a lot of women don’t have the strength to do that.”

That may be changing.

Harvey Weinstein, an American movie producer and co-founder of Miramax, was fired from the company last week after numerous women went public with allegations of sexual assault.

A P.E.I. mental health therapist, who asked not to be identified, said sexual assault is a common reason for a lot of her referrals.

She said it results in a complete change of trust, safety and mood.

“In the initial stages, it really impacts their entire life.”

There are pros and cons to the increasing popularity of #Metoo, a trend started by Alyssa Milano to raise awareness of sexual assault. It empowers those who feel alone but can also be said to be sensationalizing sexual assault, she said.

“Some kids don’t understand the severity of it. Are they just going to jump on the bandwagon?”

She said the verbal harassment one girl might be getting inspires jealousy in other girls as it’s seen as attention.

“The way in which people communicate, it’s become socially acceptable now, but it would be considered sexual harassment.”

Sometimes victims feel unable to come forward because they are unsure if what has happened to them is worth getting support, she said.

“It’s not about the label of what it is, it’s your experience and how it has impacted you.”

The therapist said consent should always be considered, yes means yes and if they are unable to give consent, it is an automatic no.

“There should be a push towards education for this concept of consent and what it means.”

Davis said one way or another sexual harassment follows them for the rest of their lives. She said a victim of sexual harassment should speak to someone who isn’t associated with the harasser and try to document each case of harassment, even if it’s just a stupid comment on appearance or clothing.

“Sadly when it first happens you don’t think it’s going to go anywhere.”

