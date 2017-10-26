‘Really lucky’ – Holland College students have timely access to mental health support, says school counsellor

School counsellor Jill Sabean says students shouldn’t get discouraged when getting help. Kai Vere photo

By Kai Vere

Oct. 20, 2017

Don’t get discouraged, a counsellor from Holland College said in response to growing concerns over access to mental health services in universities across Atlantic Canada on Tuesday.

Jill Sabean, one of two full-time counselors at the college, has been working there for just under a year.

She said although there has been a lot of talk about mental health care shortages in the Maritimes, she feels she can offer Holland College students what they need.

“I think Holland College students are really lucky.”

Elizabeth Cawley, the new mental health coordinator for the Association of Atlantic Universities, recently called each of the Atlantic provinces to action for more mental health support services in schools in an interview with CBC.

Cawley said in some instances students wait up to three months for counselling through universities in Atlantic Canada.

At Holland College, less urgent students are usually seen within two weeks to a month.

In the meantime, Holland College students can use Aspiria, a 24/7 toll-free telephone service that provides confidential counseling for everything from addiction to mental health issues to academic or financial issues, and more.

Students also have a nurse practitioner on site for one day each week, and private health insurance coverage.

Sabean said students in crisis are given priority.

“I work really hard to respond to students [with more urgent issues] within a couple of days.”

She said three months is too long for a student to wait for counselling.

“You have so many pressures and things that need your attention.”

Holland College students should focus on the resources they have available to them, Sabean said.

“When they hear in the news we’re having a shortage of psychiatrists, I think people do get discouraged.”

She said she’s glad people are fighting for more help.

“I don’t think you could ever have too many mental health services.”

She said she loves her job and she feels that the college has a very positive, supportive atmosphere.

“I love being able to offer a service that has a positive impact on student success here at Holland College.”

