‘If you want to read, you come here’ Bookman owner finds a niche

Charles Mills, Bookman owner, takes a seat to relax after a day’s work. Jordan Fillmore photo

By Jordan Fillmore

Oct. 5, 2017

Walking into the downtown shop known as The Bookman, one almost gets the sense you have gone to a different time.

The tiny brick and mortar shop, packed from floor to ceiling with paperbacks and hard covers, exudes the sounds of classic folk music and 1950s du-wop.

A small dog, Little Jerry, lays down next a pile of Penguin Classic paperbacks, giving an aura of relaxation to the store.

In the main chair today, fiddling with a small yellow can of lighter fluid for a brief moment, is Charles Mills, the store’s owner.

Mills, who began work at the store in 1990, said the store has been opened for close to 44 years. He said the reason for its success is that they found their niche.

“You go to stores like Indigo or Chapters and you’re only seeing the best sellers by certain authors, but when you come here we do our best to have everything by them.”

When asked if he felt the two bookstores next to him, The Comic Hunter and The Book Emporium (on the left and right of him, respectively) made him consider how he did business, he said it did not matter.

“We focus on ourselves and make sure we do our best with what we do,” he said, “We don’t worry about anything else.”

Mills said one of the strongest points is the May to September season. He said they receive not only their most diverse customer base, but their largest.

Asked about the numerous rarities he has in his collections and how he came to acquire them, he playfully muses saying, “They come from dead people, mostly.”

But at the end of the day, he said even he sees something that surprises him almost daily.

