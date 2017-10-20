Not what they paid for – P.E.I. students at Ontario colleges concerned about faculty strikes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Steve Clarke

Oct. 20, 2017

Charlotte Frost-Wicks was getting her work done on a Sunday night, preparing for midterms.

She was texting a friend from class.

“What will the due dates be if classes are cancelled?” asked her friend.

“I don’t know, but it would be nice to have a break,” said Frost-Wicks.

Then she got on email at 10 p.m.

“OPSEU has confirmed that a labour disruption by academic employees will commence on Monday, Oct. 16 at Ontario’s 24 colleges.”

She scrolled down.

“All classes are cancelled for our full and part-time students for the duration of the strike.”

She grabbed her phone and texted her friend.

“I’m heading up to the mall tomorrow, want to join?”

Frost-Wicks left Charlottetown in September to pursue the Makeup for Media and Creative Arts course at Sheridan College, one of 24 Ontario colleges that went on strike Oct. 16.

Workers want job security, more full-time employees, equal pay for equal work and faculty to be prominent in academic decision-making.

Frost-Wicks isn’t the only Islander affected. Nicole Murphy of Summerside is studying magnetic resonance imaging at Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario.

Teachers can’t communicate with students and online notes are inaccessible, she said.

“You feel lost. You can only go over so much. It adds a lot of anxiety.”

Murphy is afraid missed time could mean exams running up to Christmas and resuming early January.

Faculty will give three days notice before classes resume, she said.

“I’d love a notice this afternoon.”

Students from Ontario are struggling too. Brooke Towle studies interactive media development at Confederation College in Thunder Bay.

For the first couple of days it was kind of nice, but when mid-terms were pushed back and people in the picket lines were anticipating a three-week strike, it worried her, she said.

Work placements are next semester, so things were already tense before the strikes, she said. Her program costs $8,000 per year.

“It’s a lot of money, and for three weeks? That’s a lot of education,” she said.

Frost-Wicks agrees.

“I feel like I should get my money back.”

Frost-Wicks’ mid-terms were postponed too and she is angry. Reading week starts Oct. 23, and she could have spent more time at home with family and friends.

“I don’t like that the strikes happened, but I understand why.”

But it wasn’t all bad. She knew if the strikes weren’t over by Wednesday, they would likely last the rest of the week, so she took a trip to Toronto and visited the mall, aquarium, museum and art gallery.

A lot of the places she visited knew about the strikes and were giving students discounts, she said.

Hopefully things will be back in full swing after reading week, she said.

