‘I hope you can learn to fly here’ – Holland College unveils new rehearsal studio

By Ryan MacEachern

The students and teachers followed the music across Kent Street.

There, the School of Performance Arts Garage was celebrating its grand opening and doing it in style.

The Alan Dowling Experience, a band made up of seven SoPA students, was the first to perform at the SoPA Garage, a newly renovated rehearsal and performance studio built just across campus.

Lead singer Jocelyn Reyome hopes it was only the first of many, such shows.

“We found out about this performance about a week ago so we were all hastily rehearsing and it’s been great,” Reyome said. “We will absolutely be back, you’ll see us here again.”

Reyome, 19-year-old native of Attleboro, Mass, is in her second year of the SoPA program and she speaks for all her classmates when she says how excited they are to have the space, she said.

“We had a rumor that we were going to have this last year, so we were super anxious over the summer and when we finally found out it was open, we jumped at the opportunity to perform.”

Drummer Josh Wright came all the way from the Bahamas to enroll in the SoPA program.

“We’ve been waiting for basically a year for this place, and coming here the first time it’s was more than we expected. The gear, the lights and all the way down to the sound it was perfect, absolutely perfect.”

The new space wasn’t the only thing that caught the band off guard prior to its performance.

As the band tuned its instruments, the members were unaware of how big the show was actually going to be. Then about 20 minutes before the grand opening there was a knock at the door.

In walked Holland College President Brian McMillan and vice-president Michael O’Grady, followed by Charlottetown MP Sean Casey minutes later.

The group had no idea, they thought it was going to be a students performing for students show, said Reyome.

“That was stressful, we had no idea they were coming,”

Singer Anastasia Lantzova didn’t really know what to think.

“More people turned up than we thought, a lot more important people [as well].”

The three guest speakers chatted with the musicians before finding their front row seats for the start of the show.

Following Reyome’s rendition of ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ by Alcia Keys, McMillan shared a few stories.

“A lot of people can think back to the start of their music career, and that career probably began in their parent’s garage.”

O’Grady spoke to the performers on stage.

“Most garage bands never made it out of their neighborhood, but some did,” O’Grady said. “This space provides a great place for all students practice and I hope you can learn to fly here.”

