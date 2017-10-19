Robbed at knifepoint – “Oh no, this is really happening”

By Bradley Collins

Oct. 16, 2017

Christine Smith was kneeling down filling the Coke fridge with two litre bottles when she heard the buzz of the front door opening.

It took her a second to finish then she stood up and turned around.

A tall man was standing in the aisle five feet away. His face was covered in a scarf with a knife he had pointed at her.

“Oh no, this is really happening,” she thought.

Smith wanted to run and even made a quick move, but there was nowhere to go.

“Get behind the till right now,” the man yelled.

She didn’t move right away. He pointed the knife at her again.

Sgt. Dave Pound of Charlottetown Police Services said they haven’t noticed any spikes in these types of robberies recently, but they do have a common theme.

“We usually find in these types of incidents, drug abuse is the motivating factor.”

Smith tried to stay calm.

“I’m not kidding around,” the man yelled.

She could see he was getting upset, but said nothing to the man and walked quickly over to the counter.

Smith shut the half-door behind her because she was afraid he was going to follow her.

“Get your hands in the air. I want to see them,” he said.

She raised her hands.

“Give me all the money in the till,” he screamed.

Smith went to the till, opened it and tried to hand it to the man.

“No, just stack the money,” he said.

“Give him the money and hopefully he just goes,” she thought.

She stacked a small amount of money in front of him. He grabbed it.

“Now, give me a pack of Next Blue regular and then I’ll go,” he said.

Smith gave him the smokes.

“Is he going to want anything else,” she thought.

She didn’t look at him because she didn’t want to see the knife.

Pound said police ask people not to get into a confrontation with the suspect.

“We encourage them to ask the suspect to leave and notify police immediately.”

After grabbing the smokes, the man ran out of the store, leaving Smith shaking like a leaf. She called the police.

She was in shock and just wanted to go home, Smith said.

“You feel trapped and can’t get out. There was nothing I could do about it. It changed my life.”

She had been traumatized by a robbery a couple of times before. The last one happened just before Christmas when a girl with a needle came right behind the counter, Smith said.

“I can’t have it happen a third time.”

She quit her job the next day.

Pound said the case is still under investigation and to date there have been no arrests. Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect depicted in the video posted on the Charlottetown Police Services website.

The owners of Need’s convenience store at 259 St. Peters Rd. declined to comment.

