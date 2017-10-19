Preparing for flu season – Island pharmacies offering free flu shots for the first time

By Bradley Collins

Oct. 13, 2017

A Charlottetown pharmacist says there a lot of myths on P.E.I about the flu vaccine.

Ryan Coffin said many people don’t want to get the vaccine because they will get sick from it.

“It is an inactive vaccine so that you don’t get sick from the vaccine itself.”

It’s very important to be vaccinated, even though some people just find the flu to be a nuisance with symptoms that go away in 7-10 days.

But, each year it’s estimated there are around 3,500 deaths associated with the flu and 10,000 hospitalizations for it. That’s the big factor, Coffin said.

“Even though the highest percentage of people are healthy and can just get through it, there are a lot of people who are high risk.”

High-risk cases are those people over 65 years of age, children between six and 23 months in age, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.

Anyone who’s around these people should also get a flu shot so they don’t pass it on to them.

It’s why, for the first time on the Island, people with a P.E.I. health card will have access to free flu shots by going to their doctor or pharmacist.

Even if you don’t have a health card, you can still get them through public health establishments.

Coffin is the associate owner of the West Royalty Shopper’s Drug Mart. He said there’s other things people can do to prepare for flu season. Making sure you are physically active and staying hydrated are two major things. Maintaining a healthy, active lifestyle and practicing good hygiene will help as well, he said.

“But, the biggest thing for the flu season is getting vaccinated because 70-90 per cent of cases can be avoided through the vaccination.”

When you’re at work, wash your hands regularly. If you do have flu-like symptoms and a temperature over 37.7 degrees, you should stay home until you are fever-free for 24 hours so you don’t pass it on to those who are high-risk.

With access to flu shots now so easy, depending on how busy they are, Shopper’s Drug Mart doesn’t have any wait times. There are no appointments needed. You can just come in and get it from a certified pharmacist, Coffin said.

“Ever since pharmacies have been doing them across the provinces and territories, they’ve noticed an increase in the uptake of vaccinations.”

You can still get the flu even if you’ve had the vaccine.

Because there are so many different strains of the flu, they try and predict the most powerful strain and put it into the flu vaccine each year. So, it’s important for people to get vaccinated each year, Coffin said.

“It will only last one to two years maximum.”

Advertisements