Hurricanes look to secure home-field advantage through AFL playoffs

By Bradley Collins

Oct. 18, 2017

The Holland College Hurricanes men’s football team look to secure home-field advantage through the AFL playoffs when they square off against the Dalhousie Tigers this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The ‘Canes returned home after three straight road games, winning all three. Last week’s forfeiture by the UNB-Saint John Seawolves put their record at 4-1.

Although the team was awarded two points, head coach Ross Young said nobody in the organization, including the coaches and players, wanted to win that way.

“We wanted to play every game for those points.”

The team was in a rhythm and had good momentum going with their week of practice preparing to face the Seawolves, he said.

The coaching staff was looking forward to having some players who haven’t had many reps yet this season, or were unable to travel because of injury getting a chance to play in front of the home crowd.

Now the team will put that behind them and reset, adjust their mind frame and schedule to keep game-ready in order to take on the Tigers this weekend, Young said.

“We’re up against a worthy opponent in Dalhousie who can score and defend what they need to.”

The ‘Canes had a good scrimmage this past Saturday and have made some personnel changes and play adjustments.

They had a team-building session earlier in the week and are looking to finish the week off strongly. The ‘Canes will put the best and most prepared team on the field, Young said.

After the dust settles this weekend, the ‘Canes will find out where they are in the standings and who they will host next week.

With four teams in the league, anyone can win on any given day. It could go either way.

The ‘Canes have watched the film from Dalhousie’s game this past Saturday and are excited to show what the players can do in front of a hometown crowd, Young said.

“We expect a hard fought, close football game.”

Advertisements