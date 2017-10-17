Wilbur Birt’s alive because of defibrillator, province plans to help people find them

By Bradley Collins

Oct. 17, 2017

Wilbur Birt was on the third hole at Fox Meadows golf course when he felt a pain in his chest.

He stumbled, but he didn’t fall. The guys looked at him and knew immediately something was wrong.

“What’s going on?” they asked.

“I’m just going to go and sit on the bench and wait for you guys to finish,” Birt said.

He collapsed. Birt remained conscious, but he was in and out.

The guys got him into the golf cart, called 911 and rushed him to the clubhouse parking lot to wait for the ambulance.

Four men took turns trying to revive Birt with CPR for over 20 minutes. They ended up breaking four of his ribs. They could hear them breaking.

Two men he had never golfed with before knew CPR, but they hadn’t practised in awhile. One used to be a lifeguard. It was meant to be, Birt said.

“They saved my life. They kept the blood flowing to my brain.”

The province wants to provide a quicker response for people suffering cardiac arrest, so it’s creating a new automatic external defibrillator registry.

It will let 911 dispatchers to tell a caller helping a patient having a heart attack find the nearest publicly accessible defibrillator closest to them, direct the caller to either retrieve it, or ask someone for assistance and provide instructions on how to use it until the paramedics arrive.

Back at the golf course, when the ambulance arrived, the paramedics realized he wasn’t breathing. They broke out the defibrillator and shocked Birt four or five times. They began to lose hope.

“Give him another one,” somebody said.

They got a pulse.

They only give four as a rule, Birt said.

“I got six that day.”

By the time Birt got to the hospital, his face was turning purple. His body started to turn blue because he had no oxygen. The doctors had to give him four bottles of oxygen just to get him breathing, Birt said.

“My friends looked at me and said I don’t think we’ll see him again alive.”

Chris Landry is the business manager for Island First Aid Services. Every second counts, he said.

“We’ve already seen huge improvements in survival rates because of AEDs that are out there now and people doing CPR quickly.

“So, to improve upon the access of the devices by having this registry in place I think is definitely going to improve outcomes by far.”

The AED registry is expected to be launched later this fall.

